Short Interest in Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (APHB) Declines By 5.9%

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE:APHB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 827,684 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the March 15th total of 879,464 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 144,242 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ampliphi Biosciences Corp in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSE:APHB) opened at 2.65 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is $4.37 million. Ampliphi Biosciences Corp has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/ampliphi-biosciences-corp-aphb-sees-significant-drop-in-short-interest-updated.html.

About Ampliphi Biosciences Corp

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of phage therapeutics. The Company is engaged in identifying, characterizing and developing naturally occurring bacteriophages with its collaboration partners in bacteriophage biology, synthetic biology and manufacturing, to develop second-generation bacteriophage products.

Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.