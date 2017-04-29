Amgen (AMGN) Given Media Impact Score of 0.25

Headlines about Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Amgen earned a news sentiment score of 0.25 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 85 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $195.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.82 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.32. 2,942,158 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.49. Amgen has a 52-week low of $133.64 and a 52-week high of $184.21. Amgen also saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,691 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 613% compared to the average volume of 658 call options.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen will post $12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

