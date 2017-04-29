Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Continues to Hold Stake in American Vanguard Corp. (AVD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY maintained its stake in shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned 0.07% of American Vanguard Corp. worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard Corp. by 44.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard Corp. by 18.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard Corp. during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard Corp. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) traded down 2.05% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,895 shares. American Vanguard Corp. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $492.25 million, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86.

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. American Vanguard Corp. had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Vanguard Corp. will post $0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from American Vanguard Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. American Vanguard Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded American Vanguard Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Feltl & Co. reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard Corp. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, insider Johann Venter sold 8,075 shares of American Vanguard Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $123,305.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ulrich Trogele purchased 7,000 shares of American Vanguard Corp. stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,011.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,105. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corp. Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico SA de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC C.V.

