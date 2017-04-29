American Tower Corp (AMT) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $125.68 and last traded at $125.63, with a volume of 1,984,247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.81.
The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.84. American Tower Corp had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from American Tower Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. American Tower Corp’s payout ratio is presently 117.17%.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower Corp from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Tower Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of American Tower Corp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Pacific Crest lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower Corp to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.15.
In related news, EVP William H. Hess sold 90,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $10,945,549.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,987 shares in the company, valued at $15,360,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $1,811,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,949,536.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,541,591 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in American Tower Corp by 15.6% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 33,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in American Tower Corp by 205.0% in the third quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,554,000 after buying an additional 228,637 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in American Tower Corp by 2.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Tower Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 348,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,483,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower Corp during the third quarter worth about $7,691,000. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.61 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.23.
About American Tower Corp
American Tower Corporation is a holding company. The company owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. Its primary business is leasing antenna space on multi-tenant communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies and municipalities.
