Brokerages Set American Outdoor Brands Corp (AOBC) Target Price at $20.54

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.24.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Vetr cut shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.65 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wunderlich reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a research report on Monday, March 6th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp during the first quarter valued at about $8,222,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp during the first quarter valued at about $6,820,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp during the first quarter valued at about $690,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp during the first quarter valued at about $2,433,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands Corp during the first quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.
American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) traded up 1.19% during trading on Monday, hitting $22.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,616 shares. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $31.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66.
American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.06 million. American Outdoor Brands Corp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About American Outdoor Brands Corp
American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.
Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.