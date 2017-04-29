America First Multifamily Investors (ATAX) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.26

News headlines about America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) have trended positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. America First Multifamily Investors earned a news sentiment score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 83 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) traded up 1.72% during trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 218,812 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.62. America First Multifamily Investors has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 50.35%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. On average, analysts predict that America First Multifamily Investors will post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is engaged in acquiring, holding, selling and dealing with a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds, which have been issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing (collectively Residential Properties) and commercial properties.

