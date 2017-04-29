AMC Networks (AMCX) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMC Networks earned a news impact score of 0.09 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 81 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) traded down 1.13% during trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. 898,289 shares of the stock traded hands. AMC Networks has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $70.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.01.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business earned $729.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 408.71% and a net margin of 12.80%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post $6.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Instinet upped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Albert Fried & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/amc-networks-amcx-earning-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.