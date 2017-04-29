AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News articles about AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AMC Entertainment Holdings earned a daily sentiment score of -0.01 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 82 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMC. FBR & Co lowered shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) traded down 1.30% during trading on Friday, hitting $30.30. 1,368,143 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.53. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron purchased 31,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,030.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,030.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/amc-entertainment-holdings-amc-earning-somewhat-negative-press-coverage-alphaone-reports.html.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.