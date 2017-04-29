Altria Group Inc (MO) Stake Reduced by Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC

Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. CLS Investments LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) opened at 71.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 55.31% and a return on equity of 109.95%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post $3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 33.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vetr raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company's segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company's subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

