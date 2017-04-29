Altisource Residential Corp (RESI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Altisource Residential Corp in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Altisource Residential Corp in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup Inc raised their price target on shares of Altisource Residential Corp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Residential Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Residential Corp in a report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) opened at 14.38 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49. The company’s market cap is $771.73 million. Altisource Residential Corp has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $15.66.

Altisource Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.63. Altisource Residential Corp had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 338.43%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altisource Residential Corp will post ($1.27) EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Altisource Residential Corp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.22%.

In other Altisource Residential Corp news, CEO George G. Ellison purchased 20,000 shares of Altisource Residential Corp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.47 per share, with a total value of $289,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Altisource Residential Corp by 1,131.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 47,337 shares in the last quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Residential Corp during the first quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Altisource Residential Corp by 195.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altisource Residential Corp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Altisource Residential Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $6,813,000. 73.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Residential Corp Company Profile

Altisource Residential Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing single-family rental (SFR) properties throughout the United States. The Company conducts its activities through its subsidiary, Altisource Residential, L.P., and its subsidiaries.

