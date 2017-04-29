Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Given News Sentiment Score of 0.56

News headlines about Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) have trended very positive on Saturday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Altisource Portfolio Solutions earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) opened at 22.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.12. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 177.60%. The company had revenue of $229.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post $2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, CEO William B. Shepro bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $129,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 43,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,221,822.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 78,262 shares of company stock worth $1,999,504 in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants.

