Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.56

Press coverage about Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) has trended very positive on Friday, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) traded down 0.16% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.08. 390,431 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $519.27 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $6.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is high current income. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, equity-linked structured notes, equity-linked securities and various other derivative instruments, which may be illiquid.

