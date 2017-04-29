Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $725.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $700.00. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $990.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up previously from $970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up 3.71% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $924.52. 3,845,857 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $858.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $826.55. The firm has a market cap of $639.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a one year low of $672.66 and a one year high of $935.90. Alphabet also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 13,704 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 159% compared to the typical volume of 5,297 put options.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $0.49. The business earned $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet will post $33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

