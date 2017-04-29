Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Short Interest Up 38.8% in March

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,029 shares, an increase of 38.8% from the March 15th total of 90,805 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,491 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) traded down 0.92% on Friday, hitting $22.64. 15,067 shares of the stock traded hands. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $212.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies will post $1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 19.3% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 464,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 75,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 363,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,250,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Short Interest Up 38.8% in March” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/allied-motion-technologies-inc-amot-short-interest-update-updated.html.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a range of industries. The Company serves various markets, including vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, electronics and industrial. It focuses on motion control applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.