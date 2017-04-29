Align Technology’s (ALGN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann restated their outperform rating on shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research report released on Saturday. They currently have a $149.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $118.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Align Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded up 12.10% during trading on Friday, reaching $134.62. 4,319,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $145.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.89 and a 200 day moving average of $100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $310.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.46 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 24,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $2,481,083.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,119.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,714,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 159,881 shares of company stock worth $16,161,265. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,941,000 after buying an additional 1,160,362 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 27,527.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 897,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after buying an additional 894,372 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,374,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its position in Align Technology by 657.8% in the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 527,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after buying an additional 457,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

