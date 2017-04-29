Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Receives Outperform Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their outperform rating on shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage currently has a $149.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $118.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALGN. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised Align Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.63.

Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded up 12.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.62. 4,319,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $72.39 and a 52-week high of $145.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.18. The firm earned $310.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.46 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Align Technology will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $398,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $5,133,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,881 shares of company stock valued at $16,161,265 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Align Technology by 14.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Align Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

