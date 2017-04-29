Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $150.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Align Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded up 12.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319,723 shares. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $145.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.18. Align Technology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business earned $310.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post $2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $398,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,714,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,881 shares of company stock worth $16,161,265. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Align Technology during the first quarter worth $161,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Align Technology by 14.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Align Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

