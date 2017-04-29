Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) shares rose 5.1% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $127.94 and last traded at $126.91, with a volume of 3,823,881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.73.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $870 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.63 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.34 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.74.

In other news, EVP John B. Moriarty sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $445,045.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,097.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leonard Bell sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $360,621.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,618,466.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,493 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) Stock Price Up 5.1% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn-stock-price-up-5-1-following-better-than-expected-earnings.html.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products. The Company’s products include Soliris (eculizumab), Strensiq (asfotase alfa) and Kanuma (sebelipase alfa). The Company’s clinical development programs include Soliris (eculizumab), cPMP (ALXN1101), SBC-103, ALXN1210 (IV) and ALXN1210 (Subcutaneous).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.