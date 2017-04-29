Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend by an average of 84.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) opened at 46.01 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26 billion. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.51 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/alexander-baldwin-inc-alex-to-go-ex-dividend-on-may-4th.html.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $185,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,944,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $559,895 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (A&B) is a real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. In addition to its 15 retail centers in Hawaii, the Company owned seven industrial assets, seven office properties and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii, as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.