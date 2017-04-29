Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.
Alexander & Baldwin has raised its dividend by an average of 84.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) opened at 46.01 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26 billion. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.49.
Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $111.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.51 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post $1.10 EPS for the current year.
ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $185,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,944,108.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock worth $559,895 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (A&B) is a real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. In addition to its 15 retail centers in Hawaii, the Company owned seven industrial assets, seven office properties and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii, as of December 31, 2016.
