Alere (ALR) Earning Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Alere (NYSE:ALR) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alere earned a news impact score of -0.07 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 76 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALR. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Alere in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alere from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alere from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alere has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.60.

Alere (NYSE:ALR) opened at 49.17 on Friday. Alere has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36. The company’s market cap is $4.28 billion.

About Alere

Alere Inc is a provider of health information through diagnostic tests. The Company’s segments include professional diagnostics, consumer diagnostics, and corporate and other. The professional diagnostics segment includes an array of diagnostic test products and other in vitro diagnostic tests marketed to medical professionals and laboratories for detection of diseases and conditions within its areas of focus.

