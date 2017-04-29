Albion Development VCT PLC (AADV) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) remained flat at GBX 67.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.70. The stock’s market cap is GBX 42.07 million. Albion Development VCT PLC has a one year low of GBX 0.65 and a one year high of GBX 0.71.

In related news, insider Brendan W. Larkin bought 70,721 shares of Albion Development VCT PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £50,211.91 ($64,193.19).

Albion Development VCT PLC Company Profile

Albion Development VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s investment policy is intended to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of dividend income combined with the prospects of long-term capital growth. This is achieved by establishing a portfolio of holdings in smaller, unquoted companies whilst at the same time selecting and structuring investments in such a way as to manage and mitigate the risks normally associated with investment in such companies.

