AlarmCom Hldg (ALRM) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

Press coverage about AlarmCom Hldg (NASDAQ:ALRM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AlarmCom Hldg earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave headlines about the software maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research firms have commented on ALRM. Roth Capital set a $39.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom Hldg and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom Hldg in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlarmCom Hldg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America Corp increased their price objective on shares of AlarmCom Hldg from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of AlarmCom Hldg from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg (NASDAQ:ALRM) opened at 32.61 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.35.

AlarmCom Hldg (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. AlarmCom Hldg had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AlarmCom Hldg will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jean-Paul Martin sold 30,000 shares of AlarmCom Hldg stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Hutz sold 3,500 shares of AlarmCom Hldg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $113,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,891.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,498 shares of company stock worth $4,412,270. Insiders own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

AlarmCom Hldg Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc is a platform solution for the connected property. The Company offers a suite of cloud-based solutions for the smart home and business, including interactive security, video monitoring, intelligent automation and energy management. The Company operates through two segments: Alarm.com and Other.

