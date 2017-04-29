Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. 3,516,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the previous session’s volume of 563,397 shares.The stock last traded at $13.27 and had previously closed at $12.50.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,705,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,593,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,335,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,331,000 after buying an additional 234,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The firm’s market cap is $241.19 million.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.76. The business earned $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics Inc will post ($2.05) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based on hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. The Company’s lead product candidate, vadadustat, is indicated for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD).

