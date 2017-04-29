Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Impact Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Stock Price

News headlines about Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Akamai Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the technology infrastructure company an impact score of 88 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AKAM. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) opened at 60.94 on Friday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $71.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.41.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $616 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post $2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 18,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $1,096,627.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Scopellite sold 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,468,688.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,688.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,662 shares of company stock worth $8,814,645. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is engaged in providing cloud services for delivering, optimizing and securing content and business applications over the Internet. The Company is involved in offering content delivery network (CDN) services. Its services include the delivery of content, applications and software over the Internet, as well as mobile and security solutions.

