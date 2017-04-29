Agilent Technologies (A) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) have trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne reports. AlphaOne, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agilent Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the medical research company an impact score of 40 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) opened at 55.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.19. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.70.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post $2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In related news, insider Patrick Kaltenbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,194. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Didier Hirsch sold 22,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,146,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,799,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,644 shares of company stock worth $4,415,465.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions that include instruments, software, services and consumables for the entire laboratory workflow. The Company serves the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It has three business segments: life sciences and applied markets business, diagnostics and genomics business, and Agilent CrossLab business.

