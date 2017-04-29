Agenus (AGEN) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media coverage about Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Agenus earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 98 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGEN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on shares of Agenus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agenus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) traded down 2.45% during trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 471,554 shares of the company traded hands. Agenus has a one year low of $2.97 and a one year high of $7.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. The stock’s market cap is $353.00 million.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). Agenus had a negative net margin of 472.80% and a negative return on equity of 359.98%. The company had revenue of $5.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 million. Analysts predict that Agenus will post ($1.22) EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Garo H. Armen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,220.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Incyte purchased 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,763,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,583,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology company. The Company is engaged in discovering and developing treatments for patients with cancer. Its approaches are driven by platforms and programs, which include antibody discovery platform, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage and AutoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon).

