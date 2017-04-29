AGCO Co. (AGCO) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY17 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of approx $2.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion.
Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) traded down 0.20% on Friday, hitting $63.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,595 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day moving average of $58.51. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $65.67.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. The business earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post $2.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.
Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of AGCO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.75.
In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.
