AGCO (AGCO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AGCO earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) traded down 0.20% on Friday, reaching $63.99. 1,209,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day moving average is $58.51. AGCO has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. AGCO had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business earned $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AGCO will post $2.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 target price on shares of AGCO and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGCO from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total value of $92,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,678.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

