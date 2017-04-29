Aerohive Networks (HIVE) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Media stories about Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) have been trending very positive on Friday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aerohive Networks earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 78 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HIVE shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerohive Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities cut shares of Aerohive Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.99 to $5.24 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) traded down 1.78% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. 163,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Aerohive Networks has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The company’s market capitalization is $168.76 million.

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 107.34%. The firm earned $41.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aerohive Networks will post ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in designing and development of a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy a mobile-centric network edge. The Company’s portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and capabilities, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights.

