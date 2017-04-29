Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Aegis in a report issued on Saturday. They presently have a $132.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $121.00. Aegis’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WYNN. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Vetr cut shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.14 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded down 1.20% during trading on Friday, reaching $123.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522,802 shares. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $127.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.43. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,493 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 364% compared to the average daily volume of 1,615 call options.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm earned $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/aegis-reaffirms-buy-rating-for-wynn-resorts-limited-wynn.html.

In other news, President Matt Maddox sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $7,455,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 354,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,095,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $2,007,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,915,262.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,719,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,886,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 36.1% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,712,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after buying an additional 454,468 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1,355.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 396,265 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after buying an additional 369,030 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited during the first quarter valued at about $31,839,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wynn Resorts, Limited

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.