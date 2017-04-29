Aegis Reaffirms Buy Rating for MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Aegis reiterated their buy rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report published on Saturday morning. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MGM. Instinet reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut MGM Resorts International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,353,797 shares. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.12 and a 52-week high of $31.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.66.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 3.15%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

In related news, insider Robert Baldwin sold 106,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $2,787,761.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,299,315.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Warwick Grounds acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.74 per share, with a total value of $30,751.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $36,099. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 294,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 72.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 101,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 42,675 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino resorts. The Company operates in two segments: domestic resorts and MGM China. Its domestic resorts segment consists of non-gaming operations, including hotel, food and beverage, entertainment and other non-gaming amenities.

