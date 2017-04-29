Aegion Corp (AEGN) Receiving Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) have been trending somewhat negative on Friday, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aegion Corp earned a media sentiment score of -0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEGN shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Aegion Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Aegion Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) traded down 3.59% on Friday, hitting $22.82. The stock had a trading volume of 113,509 shares. Aegion Corp has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $740.62 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.75.

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Aegion Corp had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $321.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion Corp will post $1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael D. White sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $52,678.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,985.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/aegion-corp-aegn-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-01-updated.html.

About Aegion Corp

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.