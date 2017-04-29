Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) have been trending negative this week, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Emissions Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of -0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “d-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) opened at 9.40 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.21 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.50. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/advanced-emissions-solutions-ades-given-media-impact-score-of-0-39-updated.html.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

