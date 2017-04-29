Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (ADAP) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.56

News articles about Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) have been trending very positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – earned a media sentiment score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) opened at 5.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64. The firm’s market capitalization is $381.59 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $11.59.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company earned $8.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – had a negative net margin of 667.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADAP. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,190,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 12,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $9,009,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on cancer immunotherapy products based on its Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform. The Company has developed a platform that enables it to identify cancer targets, find and genetically engineer TCR, and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

