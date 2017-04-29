Acerinox Sa (ANIOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Acerinox Sa (NASDAQ:ANIOY) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Acerinox Sa an industry rank of 18 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acerinox Sa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Acerinox Sa (NASDAQ:ANIOY) traded down 0.58% on Tuesday, reaching $6.89. 13,207 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. Acerinox Sa has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $7.56.

