Accuray’s (ARAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Group LLC

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Jefferies Group LLC in a note issued to investors on Saturday. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $8.00. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Aegis began coverage on Accuray in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accuray has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) traded down 1.09% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,802 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.10. The firm’s market cap is $377.18 million. Accuray has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $6.39.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Accuray will post ($0.21) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/accurays-aray-buy-rating-reiterated-at-jefferies-group-llc.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 123,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 14.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accuray by 29.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accuray by 68.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Accuray by 9.3% in the third quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated is a radiation oncology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices used in radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer patients. Its products include the CyberKnife Systems, the TomoTherapy Systems, and the Radixact Delivery Treatment Platform. Its technologies, the CyberKnife and TomoTherapy Systems, are designed to deliver treatments, including stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and adaptive radiation therapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.