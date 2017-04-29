Accenture Plc (ACN) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.26

News articles about Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Accenture Plc earned a news impact score of 0.26 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Alpha One’s analysis:

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) opened at 121.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day moving average of $118.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.17. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $126.53.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. Accenture Plc had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. Accenture Plc’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Accenture Plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. Accenture Plc’s payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Vetr raised shares of Accenture Plc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Accenture Plc in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Accenture Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

In other Accenture Plc news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 39,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $4,769,504.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,449.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $261,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,924.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,826 shares of company stock worth $10,181,160. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc Company Profile

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

