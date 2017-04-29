AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Shares Bought by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,984,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $570,905,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,273,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,150,000 after buying an additional 2,763,770 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 471.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,801,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,449,000 after buying an additional 2,311,080 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $72,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 65.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.57. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $68.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.27.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post $5.50 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 70.52%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Vetr downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.88 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $4,627,028.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 369,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,715,510.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert A. Michael sold 5,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $335,068.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,599 shares of company stock worth $9,038,322. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

