Very Favorable Press Coverage Likely to Impact Abaxis (ABAX) Share Price

Press coverage about Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) has been trending very positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Abaxis earned a daily sentiment score of 0.62 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the medical research company an impact score of 66 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Abaxis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $48.00 price objective on Abaxis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Abaxis from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) traded down 8.75% during trading on Friday, hitting $45.03. The stock had a trading volume of 763,164 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.88. Abaxis has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $55.95.

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Abaxis had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abaxis will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

In other news, Director Richard Bastiani sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $204,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abaxis

Abaxis, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of portable blood analysis systems that are used in medical specialties in human or veterinary patient care to provide clinicians with blood constituent measurements. The Company markets and sells its products around the world through independent distributors and direct sales force.

