AA PLC (NASDAQ:AATDF) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.00 (Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation.

Zacks has also given AA PLC an industry rank of 109 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AA PLC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

AA PLC (NASDAQ:AATDF) remained flat at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 10.32. AA PLC has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $4.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AA PLC (AATDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/aa-plc-aatdf-given-consensus-rating-of-sell-by-analysts.html.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AA PLC (AATDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AA PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AA PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.