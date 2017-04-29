A. O. Smith Corp (AOS) Receives $59.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith Corp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of A. O. Smith Corp in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) traded down 0.99% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.88. 1,620,775 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12 and a beta of 1.42.

A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. A. O. Smith Corp had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $740 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. A. O. Smith Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post $2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. A. O. Smith Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

In related news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 44,490 shares of A. O. Smith Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $2,200,920.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,596.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 16,000 shares of A. O. Smith Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $788,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,966 shares of company stock worth $12,927,157 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 7,043,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,508,000 after buying an additional 4,173,616 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,406,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,695,000 after buying an additional 3,893,815 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp by 1,462.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,653,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,996,000 after buying an additional 3,419,709 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,267,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,770,000 after buying an additional 2,537,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp during the fourth quarter worth $90,462,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A. O. Smith Corp

A. O. Smith Corporation operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. The Company’s Rest of World segment primarily consists of China, Europe and India. Both segments manufacture and market comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas, gas tankless and electric water heaters, as well as water treatment products.

