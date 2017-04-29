8Point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,663,099 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the February 28th total of 1,548,747 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,837 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $144,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter worth $981,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 37.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 19,191 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAFD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Williams Capital assumed coverage on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. 8Point3 Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.87.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) traded up 1.39% during trading on Friday, reaching $12.36. 295,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $347.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $17.34.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.21. 8Point3 Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 44.30%. The company earned $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. Analysts predict that 8Point3 Energy Partners will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. This is a boost from 8Point3 Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st.

About 8Point3 Energy Partners

8point3 Energy Partners LP owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects. As of November 30, 2016, Company’s portfolio comprised interests in 642 Megawatt (MW) of solar energy projects. The Company is developing projects under utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential categories.

