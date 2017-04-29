$89.49 Million in Sales Expected for Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP) to post sales of $89.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Natural Resource Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.58 million to $94.4 million. Natural Resource Partners reported sales of $102.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natural Resource Partners will report full year sales of $89.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $361.03 million to $365.8 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $366.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $363.7 million to $368.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Natural Resource Partners.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.46. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 85.79%. The business had revenue of $88.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.47 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NRP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Natural Resource Partners from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) traded down 1.99% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. 23,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $45.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The firm has a market cap of $390.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,910,000. Hawkins Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Hawkins Capital L.P. now owns 17,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 21,585.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 184,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 183,693 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,728,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $3,352,000. Institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$89.49 Million in Sales Expected for Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) This Quarter” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/29/89-49-million-in-sales-expected-for-natural-resource-partners-lp-nrp-this-quarter.html.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P. owns, operates, manages and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States, including interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates and other natural resources. Coal Royalty and Other segment consists primarily of coal royalty and coal related transportation and processing assets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Natural Resource Partners (NRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.