Brokerages Expect Visteon Corp (VC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $772.63 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will post sales of $772.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Visteon Corp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $750.52 million and the highest is $792 million. Visteon Corp reported sales of $773 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon Corp will report full-year sales of $772.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Visteon Corp.

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The company earned $810 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.69 million. Visteon Corp had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Visteon Corp in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc lowered Visteon Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised Visteon Corp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC raised their target price on Visteon Corp from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) traded down 0.03% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.95. 509,340 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.05 and a 200-day moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.11. Visteon Corp has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $105.64.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.70 per share, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert R. Vallance sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $190,984.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Visteon Corp by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 425,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,170,000 after buying an additional 170,456 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon Corp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 386,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after buying an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Visteon Corp by 656.9% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 380,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,589,000 after buying an additional 330,444 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Visteon Corp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 354,943 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 35,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visteon Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,737,000.

About Visteon Corp

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

