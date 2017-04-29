Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64 Million

Analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) will report $64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gain Capital Holdings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.99 million to $66 million. Gain Capital Holdings posted sales of $115.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Gain Capital Holdings will report full-year sales of $64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.67 million to $383 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $401.49 million per share, with estimates ranging from $382.97 million to $420 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gain Capital Holdings.

Gain Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.54 million. Gain Capital Holdings had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.51%. Gain Capital Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

GCAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Gain Capital Holdings from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Gain Capital Holdings in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gain Capital Holdings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

In other Gain Capital Holdings news, insider Samantha Roady sold 30,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $261,990.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 37,692 shares of company stock worth $317,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Capital Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gain Capital Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Gain Capital Holdings by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gain Capital Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gain Capital Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Gain Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) opened at 7.09 on Wednesday. Gain Capital Holdings has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $338.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Gain Capital Holdings’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Gain Capital Holdings

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc (GAIN) is a provider of trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The Company’s segments include Retail segment, Institutional segment and Futures segment. Through its retail segment, the Company provides its retail customers across the world with access to a range of global financial markets, including spot forex, precious metals, spread bets and contracts for difference (CFDs) on commodities, indices, individual equities and interest rate products, as well OTC options on forex.

