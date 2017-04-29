Brokerages Expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $743.48 Million

Brokerages expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) will post $743.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $741.65 million to $746.12 million. MSC Industrial Direct Co reported sales of $727.5 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co will report full-year sales of $743.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MSC Industrial Direct Co.

MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $703.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.85 million. MSC Industrial Direct Co had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co from $104.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct Co has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.18.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co (NYSE:MSM) opened at 89.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.56. MSC Industrial Direct Co has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $105.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. MSC Industrial Direct Co’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

In other news, SVP Christopher Davanzo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $372,048.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,707.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,761. Company insiders own 31.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co by 130.9% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc is a North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. The Company’s range of MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components and electrical supplies.

