Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Groupon Inc (GRPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.2 Million

Brokerages forecast that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) will announce sales of $721.2 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $639.96 million to $798.34 million. Groupon reported sales of $731.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year sales of $721.2 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.2 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The coupon company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business earned $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Groupon from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 194,775 shares in the company, valued at $779,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Sullivan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,354 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,325 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Groupon by 44.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,461,022 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $38,425,000 after buying an additional 2,299,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Groupon by 81.1% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,108,667 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after buying an additional 3,183,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Groupon by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,331 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after buying an additional 386,179 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $30,647,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $18,078,000. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) opened at 3.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95. The firm’s market cap is $2.21 billion. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces around the world that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount. The Company operates through three segments: North America, which represents the United States and Canada; EMEA, which consists of Europe, and the Middle East and Africa, and the remainder of its international operations (Rest of World).

