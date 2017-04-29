$710.75 Million in Sales Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will announce sales of $710.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $707.3 million to $714.2 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted sales of $700.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full year sales of $710.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.05. The business earned $772.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.86 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 34.26%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) opened at 160.19 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $130.15 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.93 and its 200 day moving average is $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Dobkin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,026,000 after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 11.0% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

