Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,049 Williams Partners LP (WPZ)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1,606.6% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 30,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Williams Partners by 1,669.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Williams Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Partners LP (NYSE:WPZ) traded down 0.02% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.93. 967,520 shares of the company traded hands. Williams Partners LP has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $42.32. The company’s market cap is $39.11 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Williams Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -115.65%.

WPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Williams Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on shares of Williams Partners in a research report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Williams Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc raised shares of Williams Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West, and Natural gas liquid (NGL) & Petchem Services segments.

