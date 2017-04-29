$7.5 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will announce $7.5 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s earnings. Arbutus Biopharma Corp reported sales of $600,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp will report full-year sales of $7.5 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2 million to $7.5 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.15 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.5 million to $2.8 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma Corp.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital raised Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bloom Burton raised Arbutus Biopharma Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 1,058,889.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,294,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 5,294,445 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp by 69.3% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 107,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 44,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) opened at 3.40 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $187.08 million. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.88.
Arbutus Biopharma Corp Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
